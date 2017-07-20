WEATHER

Hundreds of people in NC hospitalized for heat

Hundreds of North Carolinians have been affected so far by the soaring temps.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index topping 100 degrees, the summer heat is reaching dangerous levels.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 373 people were in the emergency room during the week of July 9 through July 15 from heat-related illnesses.

They report 77% of those illnesses are men ages 25 to 44 and many of them were from working outdoors or enjoying outdoor activities. Some of those included those who had been consuming alcohol at outdoor events or with underlying illnesses, specifically diabetes.

"We see patients frequently with heat-related illness," said Dr. Matthew Mathias with Duke Health Family Medicine Clinic in Durham.

RELATED: Searing heat ruins produce at Farmers Market

Symptoms of heat-related illness include:

  • Muscle cramps
  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting
  • Headache
  • Nausea

Dr. Mathias said even though this is talked about every year, he can't stress enough the need to take breaks if you have to be in the heat and to drink plenty of water. He also stresses the dangers of leaving children or pets inside of cars anytime of the year, but especially now.

"In a closed car you can definitely reach temperatures that are 120, 130 degrees and higher," Mathias said.
