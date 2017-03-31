Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Nearly six months after Hurricane Matthew slammed into our state, leaving chaos, destruction and death in its wake, the cleanup continues.
In fact, debris and litter carried downstream from waterways swollen from the storm still remains. But this weekend, volunteers will join together for the ultimate spring clean.
"Fayetteville Beautiful" is in its 12th year. It began as a local partner to the national campaign to "Keep America Beautiful. Last year, more than 500 volunteers came together to round up 12,000 pounds of trash.
While Fayetteville says their biggest litter issue is cigarette butts, the hurricane sent debris and trash that already lined the road and waterways upstream. That's why the cleanup has been so difficult and so many volunteers are needed on Saturday.
"The flooding was horrific and so this is a great time to be out. Of course the city and a lot of volunteer groups have done a great job cleaning up debris and getting it out of here but this a great opportunity for people to get to some of the targeted areas," said Councilman Bobby Hurst.
You can register to participate in Fayetteville Beautiful Annual Clean Up here.
