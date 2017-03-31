WEATHER

Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Volunteers are working to Keep Fayetteville Beautiful with a major cleanup effort

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Nearly six months after Hurricane Matthew slammed into our state, leaving chaos, destruction and death in its wake, the cleanup continues.

In fact, debris and litter carried downstream from waterways swollen from the storm still remains. But this weekend, volunteers will join together for the ultimate spring clean.

"Fayetteville Beautiful" is in its 12th year. It began as a local partner to the national campaign to "Keep America Beautiful. Last year, more than 500 volunteers came together to round up 12,000 pounds of trash.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

While Fayetteville says their biggest litter issue is cigarette butts, the hurricane sent debris and trash that already lined the road and waterways upstream. That's why the cleanup has been so difficult and so many volunteers are needed on Saturday.

"The flooding was horrific and so this is a great time to be out. Of course the city and a lot of volunteer groups have done a great job cleaning up debris and getting it out of here but this a great opportunity for people to get to some of the targeted areas," said Councilman Bobby Hurst.

You can register to participate in Fayetteville Beautiful Annual Clean Up here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane matthewtrashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Mild Days, Cool nights
Tornado watch issued for NC-Virginia border counties
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Surfers ride on Australian floodwaters
More Weather
Top Stories
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Tornado watch issued for NC-Virginia border counties
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
ACC considering NC as event host again after HB2 law change
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Full Frame festival fears possible federal budget cuts
Show More
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
UNC assistant to be next head coach at UNC Wilmington
South Carolina teen accused of trying to join ISIS
Damage to brand new purchase floors Henderson homeowner
UNC is used to Final Four pressure- can Oregon keep up?
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 31, 2017
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
UNC senior uses glitter to inspire others like her
More Video