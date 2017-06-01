WEATHER

Hurricane season officially starts today!

With the remnants of damage following Hurricane Matthew still causing trouble for North Carolina residents, the Red Cross is urging you to stay prepared.

RELATED: Replay the ABC11 hurricane special and see NOAA predictions

Be sure to have an emergency kit ready to go and make sure it includes important insurance and home ownership documents.

RELATED: Emergency kit essentials for hurricane season

It's also important that you make an evacuation plan and stay informed.

RELATED: Be ready for hurricanes

Remember to keep an eye on the forecast and take any alerts seriously throughout the season.

Check out more information on getting prepared for the storm season, here.

