Hurricane season officially starts today!

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.With the remnants of damage following Hurricane Matthew still causing trouble for North Carolina residents, the Red Cross is urging you to stay prepared.Be sure to have an emergency kit ready to go and make sure it includes important insurance and home ownership documents.It's also important that you make an evacuation plan and stay informed.Remember to keep an eye on the forecast and take any alerts seriously throughout the season.Check out more information on getting prepared for the storm season,