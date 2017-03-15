WEATHER

Ice causes near-crashes in Durham

One truck spun nearly 360 degrees.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There were near-crashes at Geer Street and Miami Boulevard in Durham early Wednesday because of a large patch of ice on the pavement.

Video from the scene showed one pickup truck spin nearly 360 degrees. It came close to hitting the back of a larger truck.

Workers were flushing a fire hydrant, but the water flowing across the pavement froze in the bitter cold.

After several near-crashes, a Durham police officer parked in front of the ice with his blue lights on to force drivers to slow down.

