Ice causes near-crashes in Durham

There were near-crashes at Geer Street and Miami Boulevard in Durham early Wednesday because of a large patch of ice on the pavement.Video from the scene showed one pickup truck spin nearly 360 degrees. It came close to hitting the back of a larger truck.Workers were flushing a fire hydrant, but the water flowing across the pavement froze in the bitter cold.After several near-crashes, a Durham police officer parked in front of the ice with his blue lights on to force drivers to slow down.