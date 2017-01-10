Icy conditions remain as roads refreeze

The ice-covered, dangerous streets are causing numerous crashes across the state.
Gov. Cooper said a second person has died as a result of the storm. An 85-year-old man died from prolonged exposure to cold after falling outside his home in Surry County.
Dangerous roads overnight as ice refreezes
On Sunday, Cooper said in a news conference that a car slid off I-73 south of Asheboro in Montgomery County and a woman died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously injured, Cooper said.
Overnight, temperatures are in the teens but everyone goes above freezing Tuesday for the first time since Friday night, clouds increase and highs hit between 38 and 48.
There may be a bit of rain Tuesday night, but it should remain liquid. There isn't much in the way of rain for the week, but there will be lots of clouds at times.
The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for hazardous travel conditions through noon Tuesday.
School districts across the ABC11 viewing area are either closed or on a delay.
Power outages hit a peak of about 30,200 and had dropped to about 1,600 customers Monday, the governor said.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area.
"Temperatures are still dangerously cold and many roads remain icy," said Gov. Cooper. "Please be careful and stay off the roads so our emergency and transportation crews can do their jobs to clear them."
Officials say the State Highway Patrol responded to 1,650 accidents and more than 3,600 calls for service from Friday evening through Monday morning.
If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:
The winter storm caused headaches for many travelers flying out of RDU Airport. Numerous flights were delayed or canceled because of the storm.
Again, thawing will begin Tuesday. A storm system charging into the Great Lakes on Tuesday may drag a weak cold front into the Triangle by Wednesday, but this front is expected to lift back northward as a warm front on Wednesday night, bringing even warmer temperatures by Thursday.
A spectacular warmup is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday! Until then, stay warm and safe, and don't forget your pets!
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
