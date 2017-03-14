WEATHER

Images from the March 2017 blizzard

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">An Instagram user shared this photo of the Hunter Mountain Fire Tower in New York state on March 14, 2017. (chelsea.anderson908&#47;Instagram)</span></div>
Blizzard conditions created dangerous travel over the interior Northeast region, while a wintry mix, rain and sleet continued to advance northward along the coast.

The storm forced a State of Emergency to be declared in multiple states.

Blizzard conditions with heavy snow, very low visibility and drifting snow clogged streets and highways from parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New jersey to much of Maine and New Brunswick.
Related Topics:
weathersnowsevere weathersnow stormblizzard of 2017
Load Comments
WEATHER
Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'
Employees at Mount Washington played with 100mph winds
Very Cold Wednesday
Watch this moose run down Colorado slopes
More Weather
Top Stories
Asheboro leaders denounce planned KKK rally
US-70 shut down in Garner because of natural gas leak
Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'
NC teacher accused of assaulting special needs child
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
Four small kids hospitalized after crash near Rolesville
Show More
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
NC lawmakers want to challenge NCAA, ACC tax status
Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report
Cooper calls for 'bathroom bill' repeal in State of State
NC child health report card gives state an 'A' and 'F'
More News
Photos
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos