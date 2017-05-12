What a difference a day makes! Temperatures did not get out of the 50s in some areas today, making today 20-30 degrees cooler than yesterday across the area! We will stay rather cool through Saturday. Then a big change will occur.Expect rainfall to tick up a few notches tonight. A strong upper-level trough will help squeeze out a few periods of rain tonight.Temperatures will not drop much from our chilly afternoon levels.While Saturday will look ugly to start, it will not be a washout.There will be clouds to start, and even a little rain. But, we should see some peeks of sun by the midday hours. Then it will be partly sunny in the afternoon and 5-10 degrees warmer than today. Though it will still be well below our normal which is a high in the upper 70s.Sunday will be much warmer with highs back to near or above 80 degrees.Mid-summer heat is expected to develop next week as high temperatures approach and perhaps exceed 90 degrees mid- to late week. Plus, there will be higher humidity as well!We have not hit 90 officially at RDU this year. Here are a few stats about our first 90-degree days: Our average first 90-degree day occurs on May 10. Last year, the first 90-degree day did not occur until June 3. The latest first 90 degree day was June 27, 1983. The earliest 90-degree day was March 12, 1990.Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!Chris