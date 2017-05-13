WEATHER

While today will look ugly to start, it will not be a washout. There will be clouds to start, and even a little rain. But, we should see some peeks of sun by the midday hours. Then it will be partly sunny in the afternoon and 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than Friday. Though it will still be well below our normal, which is a high in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be much warmer with highs back to near or above 80 degrees. Midsummer heat is expected to develop next week as high temperatures approach and perhaps exceed 90 degrees mid- to late week. Plus, there will be higher humidity as well!

We have not hit 90 officially at RDU this year. Here are a few stats about our first 90-degree days: Our average first 90-degree day occurs on May 10. Last year, the first 90-degree day did not occur until June 3. The latest first 90-degree day was June 27, 1983. The earliest 90-degree day was March 12, 1990.

Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!

Steve Stewart

