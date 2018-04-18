Today we will see a southwest wind that develops across the Carolinas. This will send much warmer air into the Triangle. This along with plenty of sunshine will make for a nice day today and a warm afternoon with highs in the 80s.A storm, and most of its moisture, will pass by well to our north, but a trailing cold front will sweep through the Triangle tomorrow morning. Most locations will remain dry with just an increase in some clouds. The main impact from the passage of this front will be a wind shift to the northwest and then north, which will drive cooler air in once again. As those winds pick up tomorrow afternoon, and with low humidity in place, there will be an increased fire danger on Thursday. Any fire will spread quickly, so please avoid burning anything tomorrow.A cool and dry weather pattern will then be in place to round out the week and head into the weekend as a large area of high pressure drifts by to the north.Despite lots of sunshine Friday through Sunday, temperatures will remain anywhere from 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below average for late April.There is a storm system to keep a close eye on for early next week. The timing and track for this storm is uncertain at this range, but there's a chance it brings us some wet weather during the first part of next week. The storm will be a slow mover and if it tracks far enough to the north, the wet spell may stick around for a few days.Have a great hump day!Bigweather