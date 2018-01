Time to talk about the possibility of more snow...Models have been advertising another Arctic Front to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday.This front will be strengthened by strong upper-level energy and a surface low could form right offshore.The onset of the precipitation could be rain or a wintry mix, then turn to snow Wednesday.Way too early to talk specifics with this one, but 4 out of 4 global models I look at are all saying at least some wintry precipitation for mid-week. We'll keep you updated!