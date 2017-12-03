WEATHER

Is your weather app saying snow?

By
Is your weather app showing a probability of snow?

If you looked at your weather app this morning and saw a snowflake, it's probably detecting the latest trend in the long-range models.

Rain arrives Wednesday early, then the front stalls offshore Thursday and Friday.

An area of low pressure could develop along the front, and it it's close enough to us, we would get some showers.

The thing is, very cold air will be in place, cold enough to maybe get a wintry mix or even some light snow.

Again, this is the latest trend with the models, it could easily shift offshore again with the new model runs this afternoon. We'll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated.

