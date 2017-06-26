A large area of high pressure extending from the northern Plains into the Tennessee Valley will build in from the west tonight. However, clouds will start to show up late tonight and there will be more clouds than sunshine tomorrow.A large upper-level system over the western Great Lakes will sharpen and deepen over the Midwest this evening then swing eastward through the Ohio Valley, Northeast and mid-Atlantic states tomorrow. This will force a weak-surface cool front to sweep from the southern Ohio Valley into Virginia tomorrow. An upper-level feature will pass through the mid-Atlantic states tomorrow afternoon and evening at the base of this upper system. Moisture will be quite limited but with the cold air aloft and just enough warming at the surface, a few showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the North Carolina mountains tomorrow and then drift southeastward into the foothills and into the Triangle later tomorrow afternoon. This activity might reach the Triangle late tomorrow afternoon and evening before falling apart tomorrow night.So, there is the chance for a shower or t-storm later tomorrow, especially west and northwest of the Triangle, in association with this upper-level feature. That feature will move off to the east and very cool air in the upper atmosphere will flow over central North Carolina tomorrow night. This will lead to unseasonably low temperatures tomorrow night. Low temperatures tomorrow night could be near record lows as skies clear out along with a calm wind.Warmer weather will return Wednesday but humidity levels will stay low as surface high pressure drifts and stalls overhead. That surface high will eventually drift east and offshore of the mid-Atlantic coast during Thursday and Friday. As the high moves east, winds will turn more out of the southwest later in the week. This will support warmer daytime highs and nighttime low temperatures. Afternoon readings will return to where they should be for this time of year for Thursday and Friday and humidity levels will gradually increase during the latter half of this week. By the upcoming weekend, real summer weather will be back again with daytime high temperatures back to near 90.The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will start to increase by week's end with the best chance on Friday probably staying west and southA series of weak upper-level disturbances tracking generally west to east across the Ohio and northern Tennessee Valley regions will interact with daytime heating Saturday, Sunday and Monday and this will lead to an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.Have a great week!Brittany Bell