Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry as an upper-level high pressure area builds over the Carolinas and eastern U.S. This building high pressure area will help bring that warmer flow of air.A weak and dying front crossing the region Thursday night may trigger a stray shower or thunderstorm. That rain will not be widespread. Then we will see a mostly dry weather pattern for Friday and for the upcoming weekend.Potentially record setting heat is possible over the weekend if the ground can dry out enough from all this rainfall, right now the expected high temperatures look to be just shy of the record both Saturday and Sunday.A cold front will approach the Appalachians on Sunday. This system will start to impact central North Carolina Sunday night and Monday of next week with the next chance for rain, something most people don't want to see any time soon.Have a great Evening!Brittany Bell