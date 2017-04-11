WEATHER

Warm Weather Continues

EMBED </>More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Warm weather continues Wednesday, but we'll also have a chance for rain. A cold front will push through North Carolina and that will develop a couple of isolated showers tomorrow afternoon. Rain will clear out Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will just be a couple of degrees cooler Thursday behind the cold front. The origin of the air behind this front is from the Pacific and that's why we're not in for a major cool down.

Friday through the weekend will feature highs in the 70s and 80s. We will also keep a chance for a pop up shower.

Have a great evening.

Brittany Bell
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Emu dad babysits 40 chicks
More Weather
Top Stories
One killed in major crash on I-40 near Benson
With HB13 in limbo, teachers say art, PE, music at risk
NC House bill seeks to reinstate same-sex marriage ban
Whistle-blower works to get guardrails off NC roads
Cooper tours Lumberton, promises more recovery help
United CEO apologizes; family of dragged man speaks out
Police say man exposed himself to child in parking lot
Show More
Fayetteville man wanted for outstanding warrants
Raleigh man faces 9 counts in child pornography case
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Spicer raises eyebrows, saying Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
New push to repeal our state's 'Stand Your Ground' law
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, April 11, 2017
With HB13 in limbo, teachers say art, PE, music at risk
Lake Boone chicken stolen, but the hijinks continue
Cooper tours Lumberton, promises more recovery help
More Video