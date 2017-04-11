Warm weather continues Wednesday, but we'll also have a chance for rain. A cold front will push through North Carolina and that will develop a couple of isolated showers tomorrow afternoon. Rain will clear out Wednesday evening.Temperatures will just be a couple of degrees cooler Thursday behind the cold front. The origin of the air behind this front is from the Pacific and that's why we're not in for a major cool down.Friday through the weekend will feature highs in the 70s and 80s. We will also keep a chance for a pop up shower.Have a great evening.Brittany Bell