WEATHER

Little Cooler

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A front will remain stalled along the coast over the next few days which should keep most of the shower and thunderstorm activity away from Raleigh. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially in the south and eastern viewing areas through the middle of the week.

A ridge in the upper-air pattern will build in through the week which will result in very warm air at the surface. Temperatures will likely rise into the middle 90s Tuesday through the end of the week and will be accompanied by an uptick in humidity as well.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Aerial footage shows close-up of humpback whale, calf
Fire breaks out under fireworks display at resort
Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County
Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire
More Weather
Top Stories
Man injured in Raleigh stabbing, police investigating
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over man's head
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
NC priest arrested in road rage incident after pulling gun
NC police search for missing teen
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
Show More
Wilmington mom takes GenX worries into her own hands
Police: DNA links rapes in North and South Carolina
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Fayetteville police say 5 robberies are linked
More News
Top Video
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Man injured in Raleigh stabbing, police investigating
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
More Video