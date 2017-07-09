A front will remain stalled along the coast over the next few days which should keep most of the shower and thunderstorm activity away from Raleigh. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially in the south and eastern viewing areas through the middle of the week.A ridge in the upper-air pattern will build in through the week which will result in very warm air at the surface. Temperatures will likely rise into the middle 90s Tuesday through the end of the week and will be accompanied by an uptick in humidity as well.Have a great day!Steve Stewart