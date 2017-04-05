RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER OVERNIGHTShowers and a few thunderstorms rolled into the region during the afternoon hours, but the risk of severe weather this evening is confined to areas mainly south of the Triangle, and even that threat is a bit limited. After 9 or 10 pm, there will be a lull in the rain with mostly cloudy skies.Around 2 am, showers and storms will redevelop over the region as a strong cold front approaches from the west. It's during this time frame-- 2 AM to 9 AM--that we run the risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible. Be sure and have a way to get warnings while you sleep. If you download the ABC11 News app, be sure and enable push alerts and have the sound on so you'll hear the warning.The threat of severe weather will end during the morning hours, followed by windy and cooler weather. Winds could gust up to 40 mph during the afternoon, and a Wind Advisory is in effect. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 60s.Breezy cool weather will prevail Friday with highs in the 50s and lows by Saturday morning in the 30s! But at least the weather will be calm through the weekend!Be sure and stay with us on ABC 11. We'll be here throughout the night and help get you through the storms.Stay safe and have a great evening!ChrisA cold front will spark our second round of storms Thursday morning. Thursday morning storms will still have the potential to be severe. Right now parts of the coastal plain are under an enhanced risk for severe weather.Make sure to have your weather app handy and stay weather aware!The weather will improve by the end of the week. We'll see more sunshine through the weekend, and high temperatures will cool down to the 60s Friday and Saturday. Lows early Saturday could drop down to the upper 30s in some spots. The cool down will be short lived. By next week highs will quickly climb to the mid to upper 70s.Have a great day!Steve Stewart