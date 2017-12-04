We have a fair amount of good weather coming up this week across Central North Carolina, but much colder air will arrive for the second half of the week.Today will be a nice day with sunshine and afternoon high temperatures a little above 60 degrees Fahrenheit in most locations.Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cold front approaches from the west.The front will bring us plenty of clouds tomorrow with a little rain during the day, and then a period of more significant rain tomorrow night.Tomorrow will be the warmest day of this week with afternoon temperatures well up into the 60s.Morning rain will give way to clearing skies will follow on Wednesday, but it will be noticeably cooler as Canadian air starts to spread in.That colder air mass will settle in for the rest of the week, causing daytime temperatures to hold in the 40s and nighttime lows to fall into the 20s.After plenty of sunshine Thursday, we may have a little rain on Friday as another reinforcing cold front passes across our region. Then, a sunny and cold weekend will follow.Have a great week!Bigweather