WEATHER

Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear

EMBED </>More News Videos

Soaring temperatures have some of us seeking relief under the shade of large, healthy trees - the kind you would find at a local campground. (WTVD)

By
JORDAN LAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Soaring temperatures have some of us seeking relief under the shade of large, healthy trees - the kind you would find at a local campground.

On Friday, though, would-be campers got some bad news from the park officials at Jordan Lake: their reserved spots were under water.

Earl Taylor planned to camp with his wife and grandkids this weekend. He and others with camping reservations at Jordan Lake's Poplar Point have to wait, though.

"A lot of flooded camp areas down there is what we've seen," Taylor explained. "One was closer to the lake. We got canceled, so we had to get a different (campsite) for this week."

This week's rain led to a swollen lake spreading flood waters across roads and soaking into camp sites.

"Some of the waterfront sites are not currently accessible," said camper Paul Kane. "We were lucky enough to get one on the water that was not impacted."

Some people called ahead of this weekend and managed to get a drier site reserved instead.

"I maybe saw two or three out of the area where we were that weren't usable," Kane said. "Everywhere else, the lake is up, it's pretty! Everything's great!"

Most campers out on Jordan Lake Saturday told ABC11 they were still glad to get outside and enjoy the day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheatfloodingcamping
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Woman drowns after driving through floodwaters
Rain Early Next Week
America's biggest weather worries
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
More Weather
Top Stories
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
Young girl critically injured after falling out Queens window
U.S. service member dies after an explosion in Iraq
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Ground search called off for convicted attempted cop killer
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Show More
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
More News
Top Video
U.S. service member dies after an explosion in Iraq
WATCH: What will kids do in front of the ABC11 cameras?
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
21,000 AT&T workers poised for Monday strike
More Video