Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear

Soaring temperatures have some of us seeking relief under the shade of large, healthy trees - the kind you would find at a local campground.On Friday, though, would-be campers got some bad news from the park officials at Jordan Lake: their reserved spots were under water.Earl Taylor planned to camp with his wife and grandkids this weekend. He and others with camping reservations at Jordan Lake's Poplar Point have to wait, though."A lot of flooded camp areas down there is what we've seen," Taylor explained. "One was closer to the lake. We got canceled, so we had to get a different (campsite) for this week."This week's rain led to a swollen lake spreading flood waters across roads and soaking into camp sites."Some of the waterfront sites are not currently accessible," said camper Paul Kane. "We were lucky enough to get one on the water that was not impacted."Some people called ahead of this weekend and managed to get a drier site reserved instead."I maybe saw two or three out of the area where we were that weren't usable," Kane said. "Everywhere else, the lake is up, it's pretty! Everything's great!"Most campers out on Jordan Lake Saturday told ABC11 they were still glad to get outside and enjoy the day.