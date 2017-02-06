Surface weather maps show high pressure over the coastal Carolinas.This high brought a great afternoon of weather to central North Carolina. The high will move farther to the east causing lower-level winds to remain out of the southwest tonight and tomorrow. This should help usher in more spring like weather with readings only dropping into the mid- to upper 40s; 15-18 degrees above the normal low for this time of the year.The southwest wind flow will bring deeper moisture back into the region tonight. Satellite images show clouds forming over western most North Carolina signaling this increase in moisture. These clouds will gradually move eastward and tonight will turn partly cloudy after midnight and tomorrow will feature clouds and partial sunshine.A weak upper-level disturbance oriented north-south from the central Plains into northern Texas will move east and cause upper-level winds to back more out of the southwest tomorrow and tomorrow night. The approach of the upper-level system combined with the deeper moisture will lead to a few showers across central North Carolina later tomorrow evening through early Wednesday morning. As that upper-level system moves east of the region drier and more stable air will bring dry weather with a break up in the clouds Wednesday afternoon.A surface frontal boundary supported by this upper-level system will end up stalling over or just north of Central NC Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.A second and stronger upper-level trough developing from the Great Lakes southward into the deep South Wednesday night and Thursday will swing eastward. This will cause a wave of low pressure to form along the stalled front. This low will pass right over the Triangle early Thursday morning causing another round of showers. Once this wave of low pressure moves north and east cooler and drier air will move into central North Carolina.A large surface high pressure area showing up over western South Dakota by Wednesday evening will move east and help bring a dry and noticeably cooler weather pattern on Friday, more typical of early February.That high will move east of the Carolinas this weekend and that will cause surface winds to turn more out of the south and southwest.Once again unseasonably warm air will return to Central North Carolina and readings will warm 10-15 degrees above normal on Saturday and into the lower 70s on Sunday.Another upper-level system will swing southward over the Great Lakes on Sunday forcing another cold front through the Carolinas Monday morning of next week. This front will move through a moisture starved air mass and so chances for wet weather look very small.Have a great evening!Chris