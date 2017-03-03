Keep an eye on crops, plants ahead of the freeze

Farmers are scrambling to cover their early buds from our "early spring" weather as a freeze is coming Friday night and early Saturday morning.Strawberry and peach growers, such as Ogburn Berries and Produce in Willow Spring, are keeping a close watch on their cash cropsAngelica Alvarez went to southern Wake County to find out how Ogburn plans to protect its crops and get their tips for protecting your plants.Watch the full report in the video above.