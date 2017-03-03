WEATHER

Keep an eye on crops, plants ahead of the freeze

EMBED </>More News Videos

As temperatures dip after a mostly balmy winter, concerns rise about crop freeze.

By
WILLOW SPRING, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Farmers are scrambling to cover their early buds from our "early spring" weather as a freeze is coming Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Strawberry and peach growers, such as Ogburn Berries and Produce in Willow Spring, are keeping a close watch on their cash crops

Angelica Alvarez went to southern Wake County to find out how Ogburn plans to protect its crops and get their tips for protecting your plants.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfreezecoldweatherfarmingWillow Spring
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Sunny & Cool Weekend
Satellite captures solar eclipses from space
What is the EF-Scale?
Storms rumble through central NC, causing some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh jury: Life in prison for man who murdered in-laws
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Wake County examines widening gender pay gap
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
How UNC civil rights center helped Orange Co. neighbors
Fayetteville's new shelter a lifeline for the homeless
River turns bright green to the horror of residents
Show More
Duke Researchers study flu similarities in patients
Rolesville HS officer resigns after body-slam incident
Raleigh father pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old son
88-year-old woman to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Fayetteville man's dying moments streamed on Facebook
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 3, 2017
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
Fayetteville's new shelter a lifeline for the homeless
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
More Video