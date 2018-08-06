DROWNING

Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current

EMBED </>More Videos

Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. --
Emerald Isle officials said a woman visiting from Kentucky drowned Sunday night after reportedly getting caught up in a rip current with two others.

Donna Sue Miller, 49, was swimming with a friend and the friend's 9-year-old daughter when they reportedly were caught in a rip current around 7 p.m.

The friend and child made it back to shore safely, but Miller was found face down in the water and brought back to shore by bystanders.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the scene and while Miller was being transported to Carteret Healthcare.

It happened near The Islander Hotel, where the group was staying for the trip.

This comes less than two weeks after another drowning involving a 41-year-old man and a day of multiple water rescues between Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.

Beachgoers form human chain to save drowning victim
A 41-year-old man drowned and several others were rescued as the coast continues to see strong rip currents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrip currentdrowningbeachesnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
DROWNING
Crews find body of man who drowned in Lake Wilson
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
2 people drown at separate Brunswick Co. beaches
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
More drowning
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
T-Storms in Spots
Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News