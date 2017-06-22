Cindy is packing maximum sustained winds of about 40 miles per hour and is moving northwest at 7 mph.
The latest track shows the storm possibly passing to the north of the Triangle this weekend - meaning less rain for us, but the cone of uncertainty still includes parts of western North Carolina.
Officials along the Gulf coast are telling people to stay out of the water after dozens of calls for swimmers in trouble thanks to rip currents kicked up by the storm.
A boy on an Alabama beach was struck and killed Wednesday by a log washed ashore by the storm. Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt. Stephen Arthur said witnesses reported the 10-year-old boy from Missouri was standing outside a condominium in Fort Morgan when the log, carried in by a large wave, struck him. Arthur said the youth was vacationing with his family from the St. Louis area and that relatives and emergency workers tried to revive him. He wasn't immediately identified.
It was the first known fatality from Cindy. Otherwise, the storm was blamed for widespread coastal highway flooding, rough seas and scattered reports of power outages and building damage caused by high winds. There were numerous reports of waterspouts and short-lived tornadoes spawned by the storm.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
National Weather Service forecasters estimated the storm had dumped anywhere from 2 to 10 inches of rain on various spots along the Gulf Coast from southern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle as of Wednesday. And more rain was on the way.
In Knoxville, Tennessee, the power-generating Tennessee Valley Authority, said it was drawing down water levels on nine lakes it controls along the Tennessee River and its tributaries in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, anticipating heavy runoff from Cindy's rains once the storm moves inland. The TVA manages 49 dams to regulate water, provide power and help control downstream flooding.
Cindy is the third named tropical storm of 2017.
Remember, you can track the latest tropical storm paths anytime, right here.