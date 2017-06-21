The latest track from the National Hurricane Center puts the remains of Tropical Storm Cindy over North Carolina this weekend - potentially bringing us rain.
A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Pearl River between Louisiana and Mississippi.
Cindy is packing maximum sustained winds of near 60 miles per hour and computer forecasts suggest only suggest slight additional strengthening during the next 24-36 hours. Cindy will continue to move northwest the rest of Tuesday night and Wednesday then move on a more north northwesterly track toward the upper Texas coast Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Based on this the low level center will move inland over the upper Texas coast Thursday morning.
The system has already brought heavy rain and flooding downpours across parts of the Yucatan and western Cuba.
Heavy rainfall from storm can be pulled northeastward into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle as the week progresses. Some areas could see as many as 12 inches of rain. This heavy rain will lead to flooding across portions of the Gulf Coast into the middle and end of the week and could bring rain to North Carolina.
What Cindy means for North Carolina
From ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann: As Cindy moves inland Thursday it will weaken rapidly and move north and eventually northeast into the Ohio Valley. By Saturday, the remnant low is forecast to be over eastern Kentucky. On that track, moisture on the east side of the storm will stream into central North Carolina and our shower and storm chances will increase, possibly as early as Friday.
Cindy is the third named tropical storm of 2017.
