WEATHER

Kilauea volcano's lava could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools: USGS

EMBED </>More Videos

After the sun went down, lava from Kilauea took on an uncanny appearance as it ravaged the Hawaiian landscape. (Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz/Hawaii Army National Guard)

Since the Kilauea volcanic eruption began on May 3, it's spewed 113.5 million cubic meters of lava onto Hawaii's Big Island, according to an estimate from the United States Geological Survey.

That amount of lava could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools and more than 11 million dump trucks, and it could cover Manhattan Island to a depth of more than six feet.

While that might seem like a lot, the USGS pointed out that it's only half of the lava estimated to have erupted from Mauna Loa in 1984.



To date, the lava has destroyed more than 600 homes. It's covered more than 5,000 acres and is up to 20 feet deep in some places. There's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open, according to USGS scientists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathervolcanou.s. & worldUSGSHawaii
WEATHER
Shower Chances Increase Sunday
Harrowing drone video shows damage from Guatemala volcano
VIDEO: Lava from Kilauea completely fills bay
About a dozen trapped by Kilauea's lava: Officials
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh investigation reveals death of 7-month-old infant
15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Virginia
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
UNC secures spot in College World Series after 2-0 sweep of Stetson in Super Regional
Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
Show More
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
Water gun fight at NC high school escalates to arrest
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
More News