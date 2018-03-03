Expect clear conditions across the Triangle tonight and temperatures will dip to around the freezing mark as well.Winds will become lighter tomorrow, and sunshine will continue to dominate the area right through Monday. Temperatures will run lower than normal in the lower to mid-50s through Monday.A storm system moving through the West this weekend and into the Plains will drag a cold front into the Appalachians Monday night into Tuesday. This will lead to the return of some rain and perhaps even a thunderstorm to the Triangle Tuesday into Tuesday night.Dry, cool weather will follow for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the cold front slowly moves east and brings a northwest flow of dry unseasonably cool air into the eastern United States.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell