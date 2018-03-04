WEATHER

Sunny, Cool

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A nor'easter slowly moving out to sea and high pressure building to the west will provide sunshine today and although it will be a little brisk, the strong winds will have subsided. High pressure over the Mississippi Valley will head our way tonight and tomorrow with more in the way of clear and chilly conditions at night followed by sunshine and cool conditions during the day, but winds will be light.

High pressure shifts across the Triangle tomorrow night and offshore on Tuesday as a new storm tracks across northern Georgia into the western Carolinas. This will cause increasing clouds tomorrow night followed by periods of rain and chilly conditions on Tuesday. The storm center will strengthen and move off to the northeast Tuesday night and become a nor'easter on Wednesday.

Drier air will follow across the Triangle Wednesday into Friday with partial sunshine and gusty winds will be the rule in the wake of the nor'easter. Temperatures will be on the cool side each day so don't expect a warm up anytime soon.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
First Alert Mode: Severe weather moving through area
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville
Police: Man killed in Durham shooting
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House
Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
Show More
Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards
Parents charged with abuse after kids found living in box
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
Fuquay-Varina man charged with child sexual exploitation
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
More News
Top Video
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
More Video