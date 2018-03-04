A nor'easter slowly moving out to sea and high pressure building to the west will provide sunshine today and although it will be a little brisk, the strong winds will have subsided. High pressure over the Mississippi Valley will head our way tonight and tomorrow with more in the way of clear and chilly conditions at night followed by sunshine and cool conditions during the day, but winds will be light.High pressure shifts across the Triangle tomorrow night and offshore on Tuesday as a new storm tracks across northern Georgia into the western Carolinas. This will cause increasing clouds tomorrow night followed by periods of rain and chilly conditions on Tuesday. The storm center will strengthen and move off to the northeast Tuesday night and become a nor'easter on Wednesday.Drier air will follow across the Triangle Wednesday into Friday with partial sunshine and gusty winds will be the rule in the wake of the nor'easter. Temperatures will be on the cool side each day so don't expect a warm up anytime soon.Have a great day!Steve Stewart