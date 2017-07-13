WEATHER

Still Hot Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Brutal heat and humidity continues. The maximum heat index temperatures were above 105 degrees. We will have similar heat and humidity tomorrow. However, there are changes coming.

Any stray shower and thunderstorm activity will weaken this evening.

If there is anything that lasts well into the evening, it will be north of the Triangle, most likely.

A cold front that brought severe weather and flooding to the Ohio Valley and Northeast Thursday will start to drop south Friday. This front will touch off thunderstorms across the Triangle either late Friday afternoon or Friday night.

The front will stall nearby this weekend, so it will be cooler with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday looks to be the stormier day. Spotty severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out late Friday and again Saturday afternoon.

The weather pattern will gradually trend back to a mainly dry, but quite hot and humid pattern next week.

Stay cool, have a nice evening!
Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Heat lands several in hospital
Heat-related emergencies reported in Wake County
How to stay cool in the heat
Why do lightning bugs light up?
More Weather
Top Stories
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
Fayetteville police search for 2 crime victims
Woman shoots man in Lee County
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Heat lands several in hospital
Show More
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
Wounded veteran gets new home
More News
Top Video
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
More Video