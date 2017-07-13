Brutal heat and humidity continues. The maximum heat index temperatures were above 105 degrees. We will have similar heat and humidity tomorrow. However, there are changes coming.Any stray shower and thunderstorm activity will weaken this evening.If there is anything that lasts well into the evening, it will be north of the Triangle, most likely.A cold front that brought severe weather and flooding to the Ohio Valley and Northeast Thursday will start to drop south Friday. This front will touch off thunderstorms across the Triangle either late Friday afternoon or Friday night.The front will stall nearby this weekend, so it will be cooler with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday looks to be the stormier day. Spotty severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out late Friday and again Saturday afternoon.The weather pattern will gradually trend back to a mainly dry, but quite hot and humid pattern next week.Stay cool, have a nice evening!Chris