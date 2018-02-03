  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Rain Sunday

Clouds will lower and thicken tonight on the western side of an area of high pressure. An approaching cool front will bring rain tomorrow and tomorrow night.

It's still possible the low-level cold air in place may linger for a while longer, which could cause the rain expected to arrive tomorrow morning to freeze on some surfaces. This would be most likely to the west and north of the Triangle. The surface cold air will erode and this will lead to periods of rain across the region through the afternoon tapering off in the early evening.

Dry, chilly air will bring settled weather once more Monday afternoon through Tuesday of next week. A large area of high pressure moving in from the northern Plains will support this dry, cool weather into Tuesday morning then move off to the east.

A fast-moving upper-level system moving into the Pacific Northwest Sunday night will support a fast-moving cold front. This system is due to bring some rain on Wednesday, which could last into Thursday morning of next week. Then dry and chillier weather is expected later Thursday and Friday.
Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

