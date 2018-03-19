WEATHER

A Wet Tuesday

Scattered rain will push into central North Carolina tonight due to a warm front lifting north. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s and low 50s.

More showers and storms rain arrive Tuesday morning. Instability will be low, but there will be elevated wind shear and that could spark an isolated severe storm across the Sandhills. Gusty winds will be the main threat with the stronger storms. Right now the Sandhills are under a marginal risk.


There will be a lull in the rainfall Tuesday afternoon, but another area of low pressure will bring more rain Wednesday. Some cooler air will wrap around the back side of that low possibly squeezing out a few snow flakes. Right now, spots north of the Triangle near the Virginia border will have the best chance of seeing a rain snow mix. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

On Thursday things dry out and cool down. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Temperatures stay below average through the end of the work week reach the low to mid 50s.

Rain chances will go up again during the weekend as an area of low pressure approaches the state.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

