Light snowflakes possible on Wednesday

Many people have noticed their weather apps showing a snow symbol for Wednesday ... it's not a mistake!

The models have been consistent for the last two days showing some light snow for the Triangle to the north on Wednesday - and we're talking less than a quarter inch.

Moisture will be limited but the setup is favorable for cold air to plunge in from the north allowing a transition from rain to snow (or possible sleet) during the morning hours.

The latest runs of the global models have backed off a little, but are still showing some light snow falling.

Will it stick? Big Weather said temperatures will be in the mid-30s so any flakes that fall will melt.

Our meteorologist are leaning towards less snow accumulation because we're getting into late March with a high sun angle and warmer ground temperatures.
