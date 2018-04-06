NWS issued a Frost Advisory for early this morning. There is just enough of a breeze to keep it more mixed, so many places will remain above freezing. Either way, it's cold for early April and we are still in the thick of it, but there is a reprieve today with seasonably warm temps as the surface high sits to our east allowing for a southerly flow. The mild air is not going to last long. A cold front will move into the area tonight and tomorrow. Temps will stay very mild tonight and we might not even drop into the middle 50s. Rain will hold off until after 2 am. Temps will stay mild through tomorrow morning as the surface lowdevelops to our south. Rain could get heavy but thunder should remain to our south in the warm sector.As the surface low develops along the S.C. coast by tomorrow evening, the flow will shift northerly across the area with cold air advection across the Piedmont. Temps will plummet pretty quickly into the 40s. It's going to be a tight gradient where and when precipitation ends and freezing temps are so northern areas still have a chance to see some sleet or snow mix in before the precipitation ends in the evening. Even if there is any frozen precip, it will melt on contact.Storm moves away tomorrow night and Sunday has some sun but probably with a fair amount of higher clouds moving in during the afternoon. It's going to be a cold, cold night tomorrow night with near or below freezing temperatures and a very cool day for the time of year Sunday. The next storm comes along later Sunday night into Monday for another period of chilly rain. Then a couple of dry days after that but not hint of temperatures even sniffing normal weather.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell