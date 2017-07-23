Lightning storms damage church, home in the Triangle

Here's updated timing on the severe storm moving through Wilson county. 60mph winds & hail possible. pic.twitter.com/fFdEb1Oxw8 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017

There's a large tree blown down across Highway 98 near Rolesville. pic.twitter.com/IPR9xwYTQF — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017

The ramp has reopened. Airline crews will work to take care of all flights as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience this pm. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) July 23, 2017

Several severe thunder and lightning storms in the area knocked down several trees and even damaged a home in Cary.Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties throughout the day, with the last warning for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, and Wilson counties ending at 8:45 p.m.Storms were accompanied by winds up to 65 mph and hail.Storms in Franklin, Nashville, Spring Hope, and Wake counties made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.Also, a fallen metal sign shattered a glass window to the Body of Christ Church in Fayetteville.And witnesses tell ABC11 that a home in Cary was struck by lightning.Several flights at RDU were delayed due to lightning; however, crews quickly worked towards getting back on schedule.Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving and to stay off of flooded roadways and to watch for fallen power lines.