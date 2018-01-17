Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
WEATHER
Live updates: Snow hits the Triangle, latest closings
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
WTVD
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:30AM
ABC11 has team coverage as snow makes its way through the Triangle.
View the latest closings
here
.
(App users, stream below might take a few seconds to load.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?
More Weather
Top Stories
Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
How to make snow cream
FBI offers $30,000 reward for information on deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
School, business closings and delays information center
Show More
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Asheboro man charged in fatal hammer attack on dog
Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle
Man charged after shooting prompts lockdown at Wilson hospital
Bodies of missing Durham man, woman found in Falls Lake
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
PHOTOS: Historic Wake Forest cemetery bulldozed?
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham