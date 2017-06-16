WEATHER

Some storms for the weekend

Any shower or thunderstorm showing up between now and sunset will die with the loss of daytime heating this evening. We see a similar set-up for tomorrow--scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The weather should be pretty good for all the dads out there on Sunday, although there may be a few afternoon storms. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid and upper 80s, and upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday.

A cold front will approach the region Monday into Tuesday, and the coverage of showers and storms should be on the increase, especially in the afternoons.

A Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Monday then readings will be more limited to the low 80s on Tuesday due to clouds and a higher chance for precipitation. The cold front should slide east of the region during the day Wednesday.

Drier westerly winds will lead to a mostly dry day on Wednesday. However, it'll still be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Another upper-level feature approaching from the west will cause upper-level winds to back from west to southwest Wednesday night and Thursday. This will put the region back into the spotty afternoon thunderstorm pattern Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

