Any shower or thunderstorm showing up between now and sunset will die with the loss of daytime heating this evening. We see a similar set-up for tomorrow--scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.The weather should be pretty good for all the dads out there on Sunday, although there may be a few afternoon storms. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid and upper 80s, and upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday.A cold front will approach the region Monday into Tuesday, and the coverage of showers and storms should be on the increase, especially in the afternoons.A Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Monday then readings will be more limited to the low 80s on Tuesday due to clouds and a higher chance for precipitation. The cold front should slide east of the region during the day Wednesday.Drier westerly winds will lead to a mostly dry day on Wednesday. However, it'll still be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.Another upper-level feature approaching from the west will cause upper-level winds to back from west to southwest Wednesday night and Thursday. This will put the region back into the spotty afternoon thunderstorm pattern Thursday and Friday.Have a great weekend!Chris