A slow-moving cold front will slowly drift south through the mid-Atlantic overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. With the front to the north of the area tonight and even through the day tomorrow, the hot and humid weather will continue. As the front sinks south tomorrow, this will lead to the development of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time for any storms to develop will likely be in the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s north to near 90 to the south.This front will continue to sag to the south even through Sunday and we will be on the northern side in the cooler air mass. When this happens, skies will be mostly cloudy and there can be a spotty shower around in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler, with 70s north to mid 80s south.By Monday, this front will retreat back north as a warm front and a cold front will approach from the west. This cold front will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region.The weather pattern during the early part of next week is going to be messy across most of the eastern United States. The front that moves through the region on Monday will stall across the Southeast and a wave of low pressure will form along that front. As the wave moves to the northeast, rain is going to overspread the Carolinas later Tuesday. With a large system over the Northeast, wet weather is going to remain over the area through Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Chris