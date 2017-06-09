Low humidity today, but temps are heating up this weekend

The surface map has a large sprawling area of high pressure over Mississippi that will continue to build east over the next 24-48 hours. This will promote sunshine and help temperatures warm back up. Today still looks gorgeous with dew points remaining low, middle 50s, and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points will start to climb into the lower 60s tomorrow while temperatures start to rise as the high pressure builds overhead. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the lower 90s with the southwest flow.Mid levels will remain quite dry through early next week with all the showers and thunderstorms suppressed to our south. The mountains will deal with convective thunderstorms in the afternoons while it is just sunny hot and humid elsewhere in the state. The upper level ridge will strengthen over the South during the middle of next week. Meanwhile a potent upper level low will be ejecting out of the Great Basin into the Northern Plains. The deep tropical moisture will try to draw northward resulting in the potential for some afternoon convective storms. As the large trough weakens near the western Great Lakes, moisture should increase allowing for a better chance for some showers or thunderstorms but neither Thursday nor Friday look like a washout by any means, but we could see a shower or thunderstorm.Have a great day!Steve Stewart