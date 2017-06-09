WEATHER

Low humidity today, but temps are heating up this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The surface map has a large sprawling area of high pressure over Mississippi that will continue to build east over the next 24-48 hours. This will promote sunshine and help temperatures warm back up. Today still looks gorgeous with dew points remaining low, middle 50s, and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points will start to climb into the lower 60s tomorrow while temperatures start to rise as the high pressure builds overhead. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the lower 90s with the southwest flow.

Mid levels will remain quite dry through early next week with all the showers and thunderstorms suppressed to our south. The mountains will deal with convective thunderstorms in the afternoons while it is just sunny hot and humid elsewhere in the state. The upper level ridge will strengthen over the South during the middle of next week. Meanwhile a potent upper level low will be ejecting out of the Great Basin into the Northern Plains. The deep tropical moisture will try to draw northward resulting in the potential for some afternoon convective storms. As the large trough weakens near the western Great Lakes, moisture should increase allowing for a better chance for some showers or thunderstorms but neither Thursday nor Friday look like a washout by any means, but we could see a shower or thunderstorm.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Downpour floods floor at Nash Co Sheriff's Office
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
More Weather
Top Stories
Vigil held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy
Hillsborough town hall centers on Confederate flag debate
2 arrested in phone scam, ID theft ring in Fuquay-Varina
Packaging error leads to recall on birth control pills
Fayetteville police chief finalists tout their skills
Town of Rolesville names new police chief
Bride's family heirloom missing from Raleigh hotel room
Show More
House votes to roll back post-2008 financial rules
Unlicensed handyman leaves homeowner without heat, AC
I-Team clears up confusion over Park & Ride at Southpoint
Faith leaders meet with lawmakers over immigrant bills
Lumberton police look for links between 3 bodies found
More News
Top Video
Vigil held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy
Hillsborough town hall centers on Confederate flag debate
Locklear gone - but not forgotten - at HS graduation
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
More Video