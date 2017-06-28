Low humidity today, but warmer temps ahead!

We are off to another comfortable start and the humidity will remain low today as high pressure promotes plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 80s.Temperatures will drop to about 60 tonight, then there will be a increase in the warmth and humidity tomorrow. It will still be comfortable by our summer standards, though with highs in the upper 80s and the humidity not really in back in typical force just yet.The humidity, with dew point temperatures back up around, and even into, the low 70s, will be back in force on Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.With the return of the more humid air, there will be a shower or thunderstorm that pops up in spots on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather