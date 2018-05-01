WEATHER

Near 90 Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep things dry and warm this week.

Sunshine will dominate across the area through Thursday, with above-average temperatures each afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will remain dry, with sunshine becoming mixed with some clouds, and highs climbing into the upper 80s. Southerly flow could give some spots a run at reaching 90 degrees especially in the Sandhills.

A weakening cold front will slowly move through the state Saturday and Sunday. As a result, a couple of showers & storms could develop during the weekend. We're not anticipating anything widespread.

Another dry cold front pushes through Monday and that will lower moisture and highs across the state.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Cary teen with machete threatens to cut off neighbor's head
Fayetteville mom charged with murder, neglect of disabled daughter
Man shot near downtown Durham bus station
23-year-old woman charged in fatal Raleigh stabbing
Float your cares away with salt-water therapy
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl
Cary resident blames careless neighbors for injured swan
Ex-NC State lineman Carlos Gray found shot to death
Show More
Durham rabbi resigns following ethics complaint of sexual nature
FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools
Is it cheaper to hire a travel agent or book on your own?
Malcolm X Day proposal in Durham squashed
19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing at Fayetteville park
More News