A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep things dry and warm this week.Sunshine will dominate across the area through Thursday, with above-average temperatures each afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.Friday will remain dry, with sunshine becoming mixed with some clouds, and highs climbing into the upper 80s. Southerly flow could give some spots a run at reaching 90 degrees especially in the Sandhills.A weakening cold front will slowly move through the state Saturday and Sunday. As a result, a couple of showers & storms could develop during the weekend. We're not anticipating anything widespread.Another dry cold front pushes through Monday and that will lower moisture and highs across the state.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell