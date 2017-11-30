WEATHER

Above Average Again

Temperatures will be held back to the upper 60s for highs today with high pressure in control. Those temperatures are still 5-10 degrees above average for the last day of November. Sunshine will mix with clouds as a front approaches from the west.

This next front will sweep through central North Carolina overnight. The front might bring some sprinkles and perhaps a brief shower early tomorrow morning then drier air will follow for the rest of the day. This will lead to a partly sunny sky and afternoon readings topping out in the lower to middle 60s.

High pressure moving into the northeastern United States tomorrow night will ridge southward and bring a mostly dry weather pattern for the upcoming weekend. A weak upper-level disturbance passing over central North Carolina on Saturday will create a few clouds and the northerly flow of cooler air will lead to an actually chilly day with readings only topping out in the mid-50s, a few degrees below normal. However, that cool down won't last long.

Another area of high pressure moving into the northeastern U.S. will start to bring a more southerly wind flow on Sunday, leading to afternoon high temperatures into the lower 60s.

A large storm system developing in the northern Plains will cause upper-level winds to turn more out of the southwest Sunday night and Monday. This will bring a large area of high clouds over the region with light surface winds.

That large storm will move into the northern Great Lakes on Tuesday, forcing a cold front into the Appalachians by late Tuesday. This front is projected to sweep through central North Carolina late Tuesday night or first thing Wednesday morning.

The cold air following this front will cause lingering clouds and, finally, some rain during the day Wednesday. This pattern will bring in much cooler air compared to Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

