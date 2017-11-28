  • LIVE VIDEO Officials give update on missing 3-year-old Onslow County girl
High pressure continues to stay in control keeping the weather quiet across North Carolina. Get ready for another chilly night with lows in the mid 30s.

Winds around that high will drive in warmer air across the region Wednesday. Highs will be above average reaching the mid 60s in the Triangle and the 70s in the Sandhills.

A disturbance will push across the state Thursday, and that will develop more clouds especially during the afternoon. Late Thursday night there's a chance for a few showers, but rainfall totals will be very low due to a lack of moisture. A weak cold front will move through as well cooling down highs slightly during the end of the week.

On Saturday another disturbance will push east and that could squeeze out a few showers. Right now rain chances will be highest in the Sandhills on Saturday. Highs this weekend will reach the 50s and 60s with chilly morning lows in the 30s.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

