Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute

Drivers hitting the roads Tuesday morning need to take extra caution as many roadways are covered with water. (Shutterstock)

Drivers hitting the roads Tuesday morning need to take extra caution as many roadways are covered with water.

Rain has been falling down on the Triangle-area for a few hours, causing ponding and mudding in some areas.

ABC11 crews out driving said many routes have low visibility and slick spots, so drivers should be extra cautious and reduce their speed to avoid hydroplaning.

Keep these things in mind when driving on wet roads:

Slow down
Accelerating, braking, and steering all take longer when driving on slick surfaces

Keep your distance
While the following distance on dry roads is three to four seconds, AccuWeather suggests increasing your time to eight to 10 seconds on slick roads

Buckle up
Make sure all passengers of your car have their seat belts properly fastened

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
