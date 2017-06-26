We are looking at a lot of great weather to start this week across central North Carolina.High pressure will dominate and moisture levels remain relatively low for the next few days. Today will feature abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions with low humidity for this time of year. Afternoon high temperatures will generally be in the middle 80s.Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s. Then, Tuesday will be partly sunny with continued low humidity.A weak upper-level disturbance will bring some cloudiness at times in our region on Tuesday. A few locations may have a brief shower, but most of the area will stay dry.Then high pressure will bring more sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will remain low on Wednesday and Thursday and then the weather will become more humid from Friday into the weekend.Later in the weekend, that humid air will trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.Have a great week!Bigweather