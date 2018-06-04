WEATHER

Feeling Great!

After weeks during which rain fell on more days than not, a period of dry weather has arrived across Central North Carolina.

An expansive area of high pressure will provide lots of sunshine for the first four days of this week.

From now through Thursday, humidity levels will be lower than they have been. The result will be pleasantly warm days with afternoon highs in the lower half of the 80s and good nights for sleeping as the temperature drops to near 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Later this week, beginning on Friday, the weather pattern will return to what it has been lately, with higher humidity each day right through the weekend and daily scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be higher as well late this week, with afternoon highs up to near 90 degrees and nighttime lows around 70 degrees.

Have a great Monday and take some time outside, if you can!

