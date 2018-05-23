WEATHER

Scattered Storms This Afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A warm and humid air mass will linger today as a cold front slowly advances on the area, passing the region tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread than yesterday this afternoon and evening. These storms can have locally heavy rainfall with flash flooding possible. Showers will then gradually come to an end later tonight as the front clears.

The air mass will turn more comfortable tomorrow into Friday with drier air moving into Central North Carolina.

Both days will have sunshine with much lower dew points (lower humidity). The temperature will remain warm however as cooler air will struggle to make it as far south as the Triangle.

Moisture will increase again for the holiday weekend and linger into early next week.

Whatever comes with a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will continue northward and spread frequent showers and thunderstorms that will make for a messy Memorial Day.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Caribbean could drench Gulf coast with tropical rains this weekend
Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh
NC volunteers play crucial role during hurricane season
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
More Weather
Top Stories
Startling details raise questions about Durham developer's death
Player who nearly died reunites with first responders in Raleigh
Raleigh students prepare for school safety summit; lawmakers battle over gun bill
Fayetteville woman accused of unwanted sexual advances on cable guy
Suspect sought in chase/crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County
850 bags of heroin seized in Edgecombe County traffic stop
Coast Guard searching for NC man who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship
Pregnant Fort Bragg veteran stabbed 30 times in New York
Show More
Troubleshooter: Where's my paycheck?
Crabtree Valley Mall faces another flood cleanup
Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County identified
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps Headquarters to deploy to Iraq in the Fall
More News