A warm and humid air mass will linger today as a cold front slowly advances on the area, passing the region tonight.Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread than yesterday this afternoon and evening. These storms can have locally heavy rainfall with flash flooding possible. Showers will then gradually come to an end later tonight as the front clears.The air mass will turn more comfortable tomorrow into Friday with drier air moving into Central North Carolina.Both days will have sunshine with much lower dew points (lower humidity). The temperature will remain warm however as cooler air will struggle to make it as far south as the Triangle.Moisture will increase again for the holiday weekend and linger into early next week.Whatever comes with a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will continue northward and spread frequent showers and thunderstorms that will make for a messy Memorial Day.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather