Get set for some delightful weather as we head into the weekend and early next week. A strong cold front for July will push across the region tonight, bringing some scattered showers and storms. The front will get to the coast tomorrow, and cooler air will keep highs tomorrow in the upper 70s to mid 80s. There will be some leftover clouds and perhaps a scattered shower or two tomorrow as well.Drier air moves in for Sunday, and skies should become partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will struggle to get to 80, and with low humidity, it should be a delightful day. Remember--last Sunday it was 102!The pleasant weather will last through early next week, before we start to warm up a bit towards the middle of the week.Have a great weekend!Chris