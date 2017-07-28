WEATHER

Much Cooler Air On The Way!

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Get set for some delightful weather as we head into the weekend and early next week. A strong cold front for July will push across the region tonight, bringing some scattered showers and storms. The front will get to the coast tomorrow, and cooler air will keep highs tomorrow in the upper 70s to mid 80s. There will be some leftover clouds and perhaps a scattered shower or two tomorrow as well.

Drier air moves in for Sunday, and skies should become partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will struggle to get to 80, and with low humidity, it should be a delightful day. Remember--last Sunday it was 102!

The pleasant weather will last through early next week, before we start to warm up a bit towards the middle of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to safely watch the solar eclipse
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Watch the peak of the Delta Aquariids
NASA issues safety warning for August eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Trump tweets Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff, Priebus out
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
Card skimmer reported at Durham gas station
Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van
Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
Show More
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Wilson murder suspect turns himself in
Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, July 28, 2017
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
Hamster bullied?
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
More Video