Surface weather maps show a large area of high pressure area centered near Cape Cod. This high is ridging southward down the mid-Atlantic coast and into central North Carolina. This ridge continues to bring an undercutting cooler flow of air. This undercutting flow is lifting a fairly deep moisture layer leading to overcast skies across central North Carolina. So, the combination of the low clouds and northeast surface wind flow has lead to an unusually cool day.The frontal boundary that came through more than 24 hours ago is stalled over coastal South Carolina back westward across southern Georgia. As the large high moves east, the lower-level wind flow will turn more out of the east tonight then turn out of the south-southwest tomorrow. This change in wind will cause the cool air wedge that is currently in place to break up tomorrow morning. This break up will lead to an erosion in the clouds at least a partly sunny sky and a significant warm air surge into central North Carolina. Temperatures should soar well through the 80s to near 90 in most places tomorrow afternoon.Meanwhile, an upper-level storm system moving through the Dakotas is supporting a cold front that will reach the Northeast U.S. tomorrow night. This front should be moving into central North Carolina tomorrow night then stall or slow down over or just south of the Triangle. This will give rise to a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots tomorrow night mostly over northern counties and still a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday from the Triangle on south.Where the front stalls or slows down is a bit uncertain. It looks as if areas north of the Triangle will probably experience some drier and more stable air on Thursday leading to a mostly dry day on Thursday.If the front moves along more than expected, then even the Triangle might get into the more stable air. So, a shower or thunderstorm will impact a few places on Thursday. The weakening front will move south of central North Carolina Thursday night, and the air mass following this front will be slightly drier and more stable. This should lead to a warm and dry day on Friday.The front coming through tomorrow night and Thursday will fall apart to the south as high pressure builds into the mid-Atlantic region Friday and Friday night.As high pressure moves off to the east on Saturday, warm, moist air will trickle back in from the south. We might see a stray shower or thunderstorm show up over western or southwestern North Carolina late Saturday. But overall most of the region should be dry on Saturday.Moist air and plenty of heat will lead to a shower or thunderstorm in just a few spots mostly Sunday afternoon and again Monday afternoon.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell