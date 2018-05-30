WEATHER

Scattered Rain Thursday

Southerly flow will continue to pump tropical moisture into the area on Thursday. Scattered rain and storms will once again develop Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Slightly drier air will move in from the west Friday and Saturday. That will lower rain chances and warm highs to near 90 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area late Saturday night sparking more showers during the day Sunday. Highs during the second half of the weekend will drop slightly to the low to mid 80s.

There's some uncertainty regarding rain chances during the start of next week. It looks like the pattern will still be unsettled over all with hit or miss showers.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

