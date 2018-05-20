Conditions will be partly cloudy, warm and humid tonight. There can be an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening. This air mass will remain in place across the region into tomorrow.A cool front will stall to our north across Virginia tomorrow and Tuesday, while an upper trough currently over the eastern Gulf of Mexico heads north into Georgia and then across the Carolinas. This will increase moisture across the Triangle which will lead to a better chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon or evening; otherwise, both tomorrow and Tuesday will be warm and rather humid with clouds and sun each day. The cool front will sink farther south on Wednesday and then shift into the Triangle on Thursday. The warm and humid conditions will continue both days along with a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly each afternoon or evening.Then, this cool front should hopefully move away by Friday and Saturday bringing mainly dry conditions.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell