High pressure will continue to build into the area Tuesday leading to quiet weather, and low humidity. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A weak cold front will push into the state early Wednesday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out as that front pushes in, but overall things will stay dry. That front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler air.

Highs in the low 80s stick around Thursday, but the humidity will gradually go back up Friday.

The warming trend continues through the weekend as highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. An approaching storm system out west will also help to develop scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

Right now the pattern suggests that a stronger cold front will move through the state Monday bringing in a cooler pattern for the start of next week.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
