A major winter storm will bring ice and snow to central North Carolina tonight through tomorrow followed by severe cold.A storm has developed over the Gulf of Mexico and is moving east northeast and will be off the Georgia coast tomorrow morning. This storm will then track northeast and intensify just offshore of the North Carolina coast during the rest of Saturday.The combination of fresh, cold air drilling into the Carolinas and moisture moving northeast into the Carolinas from this developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico is bringing rain, snow and sleet to all of North Carolina with the precipitation in the form of all snow north and west of the Triangle. As colder air increases over the region the rain and sleet mixture over the Triangle will change to sleet and snow then to all snow later this evening. Areas south of the Triangle will experience mostly rain through midnight then the rain will become mixed with sleet then change to all sleet and freezing rain early Saturday morning. The whole region will see mostly snow during the day Saturday.Total snowfall accumulations will be 8 inches north of the Triangle, and 4-8 in parts of the Triangle. The highest snowfall amounts will be mostly over areas north and northeast of the Triangle where the moisture will be deeper and the heavier snow might linger a few hours longer into Saturday evening.Around the Triangle, accumulations may range from over 8" in northern Durham and Orange counties, to less than 2" in southern Wake county. It all depends where the snow/sleet line sets up and it might be right over Wake county.To the south, precipitation will be mainly rain from Fayetteville to Goldsboro for much of the night, and then change to sleet and freezing rain before ending as snow in the early afternoon. In these areas, accumulations of snow and sleet will be less than 2" with .10" ice or more.The storm will lift northeast away from central North Carolina Tomorrow evening. So, any lingering snowfall, especially over areas northeast of the Triangle, will end and the whole area should see a clearing sky as upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest. This northwest drying flow will also help bring additional very cold air over the region. This will complement the cold air still drilling in from the north at the surface.This cold air flow will lead to very low readings Saturday night through Sunday night. Most of the region will see low temperatures falling to the lower to mid-teens Saturday night and down into the single digits Sunday night. Some places could drop to below zero. For some places this will be the coldest weather experienced across central North Carolina since 1970.